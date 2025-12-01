Monday, December 01, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki completes merger with SMG, authorised capital up ₹15,000 cr

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.15 per cent up at Rs 15,917.25 apiece on BSE (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said the scheme of amalgamation with Suzuki Motor Gujarat has become effective from today.

Consequent to the effectiveness of the scheme, there has been an increase in the authorised share capital of the company by an amount of ₹15,000 crore the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

"We would like to inform that the company has filed the certified copy of the order issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary (SMG), into and with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and accordingly, the scheme becomes effective from today December 1, 2025," it stated.

 

The Appointed Date under the scheme is April 1, 2025 and as such, the amalgamation of SMG into and with MSI has been completed, it added.

Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.15 per cent up at Rs 15,917.25 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

