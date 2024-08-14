Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric Q1 results: Loss widens to Rs 346 cr, revenue at Rs 1,644 cr

Ola Electric Q1 results: Loss widens to Rs 346 cr, revenue at Rs 1,644 cr

The company further announced plans to incorporate its own cell technology into its vehicles starting from Q1 of FY26

Ola electric

Photo: Shutterstock

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bhavish Aggrawal-backed Ola Electric Mobility's Q1 FY25 losses widened year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 346 crore. Losses for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 268 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, losses had come down from Rs 418 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 32.26 per cent, standing at Rs 1,644 crore. Sequentially, the revenue grew by 2.8 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With a 48.63 per cent market share, the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue this quarter. This was driven by the highest-ever vehicle deliveries, with 1,25,198 units delivered compared to 70,575 units in the same period last year. The ramp-up in deliveries of the mass-market S1 X scooter portfolio boosted growth, while demand for the existing product lineup (S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X+) sustained the momentum.

The company further announced plans to incorporate its own cell technology into its vehicles starting from Q1 of FY26.

Ola, the largest electric two-wheeler (e2W) seller in India by the number of units, accounted for 35 per cent of the total e2W registrations in FY24.

The company said that it will launch its electric motorcycle portfolio across mass and premium segments during its annual flagship event on August 15, 2024.

More From This Section

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

Top 3 players processed 93% of all transactions on UPI in July: NPCI

Tata Housing

Tata Housing announces Independence Day offers to potential customers

Byjus, Byju

SC stays NCLAT order approving Byju's settlement of dues with BCCI

insolvency

Rescued cos 2.5 times those liquidated in real estate sector: IBBI chief

Salary

Amid Cognizant's 2.5 LPA freshers pay offer row, attention on CEO's salary


Earlier, Ola had raised Rs 5,500 crore in fresh capital through the initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to use the proceeds to expand the capacity of its cell manufacturing plant from 5 GWh to 6.4 GWh. It will also use the proceeds to repay debt and fund research and product development.

Ola Electric manufactures electric two- and three-wheelers along with EV components like battery packs, motors, and vehicle frames. Ola currently has a factory in Bengaluru and is in the process of building its EV hubs in the Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric founder

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Ola, SMS Life, IWEL, GMR Power, Suzlon and 356 others hit upper circuit

Ola Electric share price

Ola Electric shares hit 20% upper circuit for 2nd day, top Rs 100-mark

Bhavish Agarwal

Ola Electric debuts flat on NSE, BSE; hits 20% upper circuit post listing

Ola Electrics

Ola Electric's shares surge 10% in debut trade, valuing company at $4.4 bn

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Q1 results Auto industry Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon