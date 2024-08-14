Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / SC stays NCLAT's verdict on settlement of dues between Byju's and BCCI

SC stays NCLAT's verdict on settlement of dues between Byju's and BCCI

The money that Byju's has paid to the BCCI will be kept in a separate escrow account, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said

Byjus, Byju

A day after the NCLAT order gave Byju Raveendran control of his company, he filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to be informed if the US lenders decided to appeal against the order | (Photo: Reuters)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that allowed a settlement between Byju's parent company, Think and Learn, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for Rs 158 crore.

The money that Byju's has paid to the BCCI will be kept in a separate escrow account, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Appearing for the BCCI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that it would be detrimental to put a stay on the NCLAT proceedings at this stage. However, the court stayed the settlement.

Byju’s US-based lenders had opposed the settlement approved by the appellate tribunal on August 2. They told the NCLAT that the money being used for the repayment was tainted, as it was part of $533 million that had gone “missing.”

Riju Raveendran, also a Byju’s board member, told the NCLAT that the money paid to the BCCI was “clean.” His counsel informed the court that the money paid to the BCCI was not part of the “missing” $533 million, as alleged by the lenders. The missing money is at the heart of a dispute between the US lenders and Think and Learn.

A day after the NCLAT order gave Byju Raveendran control of his company, he filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to be informed if the US lenders decided to appeal against the order.

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki receives Rs 3.81 crore show cause notice from customs office

Coromandel Technology, CTL, agricultural drones, farmer drones

Coromandel Intl bets big on agricultural drone market through Dhaksha

renewable energy

ONGC, JSW, Sembcorp shortlisted for majority stake in $800 mn Ayana deal

Electrolyser stack

Gensol, Matrix Gas win Rs 450 cr PLI scheme for hydrogen electrolyser mfg

apple, apple logo

iPhones boost Apple's India operations surge to Rs 2 trillion in FY24


The lenders had moved the Supreme Court challenging the appellate tribunal's verdict that allowed Byju's and the BCCI to settle a payment case.

The bankruptcy court in India had recently admitted an insolvency petition against Byju’s by the BCCI over dues amounting to approximately Rs 158.90 crore related to cricket sponsorship deals.

Also Read

Byju's

SC stays NCLAT verdict approving Byju's dues settlement with BCCI

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Mining operators face setback as SC permits retrospective state levies

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Hindenburg row: SC plea seeks conclusive Sebi report in Adani case

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court closes contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved, co-founders

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek, Banerjee

SC delays ruling on Abhishek Banerjee's plea over ED summons in job scam

Topics : Supreme Court Byju's BCCI NCLAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon