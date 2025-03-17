Monday, March 17, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Gautam Adani, brother Rajesh get court relief in Rs 388 cr cheating case

Gautam Adani, brother Rajesh get court relief in Rs 388 cr cheating case

The case involves alleged breaches of market regulations amounting to Rs 388 crore, for which the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) filed a chargesheet in 2012

Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani

(Photo: www.adani.com)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Monday discharged Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), and managing director Rajesh Adani from a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) case concerning alleged manipulation of AEL’s share prices, reported Bar and Bench.
 
Justice Rajesh N Laddha quashed a sessions court’s order that had refused to clear the Adanis and AEL from the long-standing case, which accused them of market regulation violations amounting to Rs 388 crore.
 
The high court's ruling came after the Adanis and AEL challenged the sessions court's decision. Their appeals were argued by senior advocates Amit Desai and Vikram Nankani, who maintained that there was no basis to continue proceedings against them.
 
 
The case traces back to a 2012 chargesheet filed by the SFIO, alleging that AEL and the Adanis had manipulated share prices in collaboration with stockbroker Ketan Parekh, a key figure in India's largest stock market scandal of 1999-2000.
 
In 2014, a magistrate court had discharged AEL and the Adanis. However, this was overturned in November 2019 by a sessions court in Mumbai, which, on a revision plea, ruled that the SFIO’s investigation “prima facie” showed unlawful gains of Rs 388.11 crore by Adani Group promoters and Rs 151.40 crore by Ketan Parekh through alleged manipulation of AEL shares.

Also Read

Adani, Gautam Adani

Navi Mumbai airport to be inaugurated in June, says Gautam Adani

Adani, Gautam Adani

Indian govt asks Ahmedabad court to serve US SEC summons to Gautam Adani

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra third richest Indian after stake 'gift', shows data

Dharavi Redevelopment Project

SC refuses to stay Dharavi project, asks Adani to maintain separate account

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar to buy GD Foods to expand its value-added products portfolio

 
Sessions judge D E Kothalikar had then held that there was sufficient ground to proceed against the Adanis. Following this, the high court stayed the sessions court order in December 2019, and the stay was extended repeatedly until the final verdict on Monday.
 
In February 2023, the high court questioned the SFIO—an agency under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs—about its delay in pursuing the case, noting there had been no hearing since February 10, 2022, when the interim stay was extended. The court asked whether the lack of action was due to the “scenario outside”.
 
At that time, the Adani Group was under public scrutiny after US-based firm Hindenburg Research released a report accusing the conglomerate of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.

More From This Section

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport operator takes govt to court over Hindon commercial flights

JioHotstar

Jio launches new offers for users ahead of IPL 2025 - Check how to avail

Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp launches CV secured loans biz for tier-2,3 markets

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

CMD Ajay Singh to infuse Rs 294 cr in airline via another entity: SpiceJet

Center to fund chennai metro

HCC-Tata Projects JV secures Rs 2,191 crore Madhya Pradesh Metro contract

Topics : Gautam Adani Adani SFIO probe Bombay High Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon