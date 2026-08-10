One in 10 staff at California-based tech unicorns works from India: Study
India accounts for an average 12 per cent of employees at California-headquartered tech unicorns, second only to California, according to Stanford University research
Surajeet Das Gupta
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Believe it or not: as many as one in 10 employees at California-headquartered technology (tech) unicorns work from India — more than those based in other major US tech hubs such as New York, Texas, and Washington, or in countries such as the UK, Canada, Israel, and Brazil, to name a few.
Topics : California Tech sector unicorn companies