Wave Group to invest Rs 100 crore to expand film exhibition business

Realty firm Wave Group on Thursday said it will invest around Rs 100 crore to expand its film exhibition business by adding 35 screens.

Wave group, which operates 10 multiplexes and 42 screens under the M3M brand, on Thursday opened a seven-screen multiplex Wave Cinemas at the M3M Urbana Premium, Sector 67, Gurgaon.

"We have identified 7-8 more properties where 35 screens will be added shortly. We are going to invest around Rs 100 crore on this expansion," said Wave Group Managing Director Rajiv Gupta.

"We at Wave Cinemas understand the requirements of today's evolving customers and have tailored our offerings accordingly," he said.

Wave Group has businesses across verticals such as commercial and residential real estate, malls and multiplexes, residential township & land development, infrastructure, sugar manufacturing, beverages, power, education, entertainment, sports, and agriculture.

