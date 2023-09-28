close
Wave Group to invest Rs 100 crore to expand film exhibition business

Wave group, which operates 10 multiplexes and 42 screens under the M3M brand, on Thursday opened a seven-screen multiplex Wave Cinemas at the M3M Urbana Premium, Sector 67, Gurgaon

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Realty firm Wave Group on Thursday said it will invest around Rs 100 crore to expand its film exhibition business by adding 35 screens.
Wave group, which operates 10 multiplexes and 42 screens under the M3M brand, on Thursday opened a seven-screen multiplex Wave Cinemas at the M3M Urbana Premium, Sector 67, Gurgaon.
"We have identified 7-8 more properties where 35 screens will be added shortly. We are going to invest around Rs 100 crore on this expansion," said Wave Group Managing Director Rajiv Gupta.
"We at Wave Cinemas understand the requirements of today's evolving customers and have tailored our offerings accordingly," he said.
Wave Group has businesses across verticals such as commercial and residential real estate, malls and multiplexes, residential township & land development, infrastructure, sugar manufacturing, beverages, power, education, entertainment, sports, and agriculture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon