close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

OneWeb offering can match mobile services rates of west, not India: Mittal

Satellite communication service provider OneWeb is able to match mobile services rates of western countries but its prices can't be at par with the "extremely low" tariff in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman Bharti Enterprises

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Satellite communication service provider OneWeb is able to match mobile services rates of western countries but its prices can't be at par with the "extremely low" tariff in India, company's executive chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Sunday.

With the launch of 36 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites by NewSpace India Limited early in the day, OneWeb constellation now has 618 satellites for global coverage including India.

Sharing details of OneWeb launch and services, Mittal said that the services will be affordable and at par with mobile rates if a community of 30-40 homes in a village use it.

However, the services will cost more for individual use in India compared to existing mobile services plans.

"If you ask me, can the pricing of satellite communication be at par with mobile tariffs? Whatever is currently available in the Western world, it can be done today. What is available in India for 2 and 2.5 dollars a month? No, because that is a pricing which is extremely low," Mitttal said.

He said that the company expects all the permissions required for services launched in India to be in place by July-August.

Also Read

Bharti Airtel to hike mobile services rates across all plans this year

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

ISRO to launch 36 OneWeb satellites onboard LVM3 later this month

Spectrum auction to hurt India's satellite play, says Sunil Mittal

Should you buy, sell or hold Bharti Airtel post September quarter numbers?

Technical issues at Lufthansa delay operations at Frankfurt airport

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announces merger with Butterfly

Akasa wants to be nimble, efficient rather than have a label: CEO Dube

Korean fund house Mirae Asset eyes Rs 1.5 trillion AUM by December

Steelmakers press for higher auto contract prices after three quarters

OneWeb has the permission for satellite services but it needs to wait till Spacecom Policy is in place and spectrum is allocated to the company for transmitting signals.

Topics : Sunil Bharti Mittal | Satellite

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Paytm gets extension from RBI for resubmission of PA license application

Paytm
2 min read
Premium

Social commerce the way to tap growing online buyers from smaller towns

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
6 min read
Premium

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

crude oil
3 min read

OneWeb offering can match mobile services rates of west, not India: Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman Bharti Enterprises
2 min read

Technical issues at Lufthansa delay operations at Frankfurt airport

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RevFin targets financing 2 million electric vehicles in next 5 years

Electric vehicles
3 min read

Hinduja group not keen to make higher offer for Reliance Capital

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Zydus recalls over 55k bottles of generic drug used to treat gout in US

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
1 min read
Premium

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

crude oil
3 min read

Akasa wants to be nimble, efficient rather than have a label: CEO Dube

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon