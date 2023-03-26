close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announces merger with Butterfly

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances have announced a merger to accelerate and smoothen the realisation of synergies of the combined business

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Crompton Greaves

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances have announced a merger to accelerate and smoothen the realisation of synergies of the combined business.

This will also simplify corporate and governance structure and convergence of public shareholders of Butterfly at the parent level and align interests for shareholders of both companies, said a joint statement.

This would be based on a share swap, it added.

"Upon merger, the public shareholders of Butterfly as on the record date will receive 22 equity shares of Crompton for every 5 equity shares held by them in Butterfly, as a consideration for the merger," it said.

Post-merger, the public shareholders of Butterfly will hold ~3 per cent stake in the the combined entity, it added.

"The scheme is subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including approval of the stock exchanges, SEBI, the respective shareholders and creditors of each of the companies and NCLT (Mumbai and Chennai benches)," it added.

Also Read

Appliances, consumer electronics sector aim for double-digit growth in 2023

Industry considers options as Tamil Nadu ordinance bans online gaming

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List released

The professor's chronicle of reforms

LG Electronics unveils world's largest 97-inch OLED TV at US trade show

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

Akasa wants to be nimble, efficient rather than have a label: CEO Dube

Korean fund house Mirae Asset eyes Rs 1.5 trillion AUM by December

Steelmakers press for higher auto contract prices after three quarters

Lexus India looks to expand customer base to de-risk biz; expand sales

Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director, Crompton, said: "It will enable a faster execution of our go-to market strategy and enable greater focus on product innovation. We are confident that this will create significant value for all of our stakeholders."

Rangarajan Sriram, Managing Director, Butterfly, said: "The proposed merger will enable Butterfly to better leverage the pan-India reach of Crompton, integrate more closely with Crompton's consumer appliances business and tap cross-selling opportunities. It will also provide greater avenues for growth and development of our people."

In February 2022 CGCEL had announced the acquisition of 81 per cent stake in Butterfly for Rs 2,076 crore.

Tamil Nadu-based Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances operates in kitchen and small domestic appliances.

Topics : Crompton Greaves | Butterfly

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Consumer, tyre firms wary as prices of crude derivatives are yet to fall

crude oil
3 min read

Akasa wants to be nimble, efficient rather than have a label: CEO Dube

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube
3 min read

Korean fund house Mirae Asset eyes Rs 1.5 trillion AUM by December

fund raising
3 min read
Premium

Steelmakers press for higher auto contract prices after three quarters

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel
4 min read

Lexus India looks to expand customer base to de-risk biz; expand sales

LEXUS LC
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Hinduja group not keen to make higher offer for Reliance Capital

Reliance Capital
3 min read

RevFin targets financing 2 million electric vehicles in next 5 years

Electric vehicles
3 min read

Zydus recalls over 55k bottles of generic drug used to treat gout in US

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
1 min read

Akasa wants to be nimble, efficient rather than have a label: CEO Dube

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube
3 min read
Premium

Steelmakers press for higher auto contract prices after three quarters

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon