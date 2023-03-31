Orient Electric MD & CEO Rakesh Khanna resigns, Rajan Gupta to take over

Also Read

Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally

Ex-RBI guv Raghuram Rajan joins Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

Scholarships worth Rs 75 cr misappropriated by institutes in UP: ED

Premature to think India will replace China in influencing growth: Rajan

Air India introduces Premium Economy experience on select int'l routes

AI-based investment advisory app JARVIS Invest forays Australian market

Overwhelming response for 22nd edition of MRF MoGrip Supercross 2023 season

Indowind Energy approves allotment of 1.75 cr shares for Rs 12 per share