Orient Electric MD & CEO Rakesh Khanna resigns, Rajan Gupta to take over

Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally
Ex-RBI guv Raghuram Rajan joins Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?
Scholarships worth Rs 75 cr misappropriated by institutes in UP: ED
Premature to think India will replace China in influencing growth: Rajan
Air India introduces Premium Economy experience on select int'l routes
AI-based investment advisory app JARVIS Invest forays Australian market
Overwhelming response for 22nd edition of MRF MoGrip Supercross 2023 season
Indowind Energy approves allotment of 1.75 cr shares for Rs 12 per share
HP, BSNL ink pact for laying optical fibre to provide 4G in remote areas