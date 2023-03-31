close

Indowind Energy approves allotment of 1.75 cr shares for Rs 12 per share

This price includes a premium of Rs 2 on each share, Indowind Energy said in a regulatory filing

Indowind Energy Ltd on Friday said its board has approved the allotment of over 1.75 crore shares for Rs 12 per equity share.

This price includes a premium of Rs 2 on each share, Indowind Energy said in a regulatory filing.

"In the meeting held on March 31, 2023, the Board considered and approved the allotment of 1,75,93,294 equity shares at a price of Rs 12 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 2 per equity share) (allotment)," it said.

In view of the above, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs 89,74,14,860 (8,97,41,486 equity shares of Rs 10 each) to Rs 107,33,47,800 (10,73,34,780 equity shares of Rs 10 each), it added.

