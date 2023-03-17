How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

Rajesh Gopinathan, the (CEO) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), resigned from his post nearly four years ahead of the completion of his tenure on Thursday. Company veteran K Krithivasan will replace Gopinath.

CEO Gopinathan has been at the company's helm for the last six years and will continue to be with the company until September 15.

"After a stellar career of over 22 years with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and a successful stint as Managing Director and CEO during the last 6 years, has decided to step down from the company to pursue his other interests," the company said in a statement.

This is the second high-profile exit from an Indian IT giant within a week. Last week, Infosys president Mohit Joshi also quit his firm to join .

Krithivasan and go a long way back. Currently, Krithivasan is the president and global head of the BFSI Business Group at the firm. He was appointed the CEO designate with effect from March 16.

CEO salary: How does Rajesh Gopinathan's salary compare with other IT leaders?

Gopinath is the fifth-highest-paid CEO of an IT firm in India. According to a report by moneycontrol, the CEO of TCS received a compensation of Rs 25.75 crore in 2021-22. His salary rose 26.6 per cent in FY22.

HCL's CEO, C Vijayakumar, was the highest-paid CEO in FY22. According to the company's annual report, Vijaykumar was paid Rs 123.13 crore in FY22.

Second in the list is CEO Thierry Delaporte. He was named the company's CEO in July 2020. In FY22, he earned Rs 79.8 crore.

Infosys CEO is the third-highest-paid CEO of IT firms in India. In FY22, he earned Rs 71.02 crore. Parekh is expected to be the CEO of the company till 2027.

CEO CP Gurnani is the fourth-highest-paid CEO. In FY22, he was paid Rs 63.4 crore. This was a jump of 189 per cent as compared to FY21. Interestingly, Infosys' Joshi will replace Gurnani at .