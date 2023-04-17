Origins by Mahindra signs Mitsubishi Electric for $222 mn Chennai project



The new factory will be Mitsubishi Electric’s first air-conditioner and compressor manufacturing facility in India. The unit will cater to the growing air conditioner demand in the domestic market and is expected to begin operations by October 2025. With an investment of about $222 million, the plant will help Mitsubishi Electric achieve an annual production capability of 300,000 units of room air-conditioners and 650,000 compressors, once fully operational. The plant will be equipped with the latest technology, adhering to the highest quality and safety standards. Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai (MIPCL), a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, has signed a lease agreement with Mitsubishi Electric India (Mitsubishi Electric), to set up a plant to manufacture air-conditioners and compressors. The plant will be spread across 52 acres at Origins by Mahindra, in Chennai.



“Our strategic location, coupled with our robust infrastructure and commitment to sustainability, positions us as a leading destination for the manufacturing industry. At Origins by Mahindra, we remain dedicated to providing our clients with unparalleled service excellence as we continue to pave the way towards India's 'Make in India' mission by facilitating global standards of manufacturing in the country,” Pai added. “We have leased out around 65 per cent of the project and are in the process of leasing out balance land in the phase-I. Our sales team and marketing teams are making extensive outreaches to attract both Indian and overseas companies, specially in sectors like auto, auto ancilliaries, electrical and electronics,” said Rajaram Pai, Chief Business Officer-Industrial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers. In the industrial space, the company has four parks: Mahindra World City projects in Jaipur and Chennai, and Origins in Chennai and Ahmedabad.



Origins by Mahindra, Chennai is strategically located on NH16 (Part of Golden Quadrilateral) and within the influence zone of Chennai – Bangalore Industrial Corridor (CBIC) and Chennai – Vizag Industrial Corridor (CVIC) near Ponneri. Origins by Mahindra, Chennai has proximity to three major ports of Chennai (Chennai Port, Ennore Port and Kattupalli Port) and boasts an excellent connectivity to the CBD area of Chennai City. Origins by Mahindra, Chennai is also the first industrial cluster in Tamil Nadu to be awarded with the IGBC Green Cities' 'Platinum' rating. The first phase of Origins by Mahindra, Chennai, spread over 307 acres is a preferred industrial destination for several customers, including those from Japan and Taiwan. “We grew the air conditioner business by expanding its sales channels and setting up a market position as a premium brand supplying a range of high-quality, high-performance products. The new manufacturing unit is expected to strongly support stable product supply as the Indian market continues to grow due to its increasing population and expanding economy. It also will strengthen development capacities to meet local demands and provide product lifecycle solution incorporating air conditioning and refrigeration equipment,” said Kazuhiko Tamura, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Electric India