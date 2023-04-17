Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow



Spread over 20,000 sq ft, the look and feel of the Apple BKC store is like most Apple stores globally, but with some unique features. The Apple BKC store will be open to the public on April 18, and the second store, coming up at Saket, New Delhi, will open on April 20. For Apple fans in India, this will be the end of a long wait as the company opens its first store in BKC, Mumbai on Tuesday. It gave the media a peek into the store on Monday.



Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile. A total of 1,000 tiles make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all assembled in Delhi. In terms of design, the store has special features that give it an India feel. It has a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store.





Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-metre-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

But for an Apple aficionado, what really matters is that all Apple products will be available under one roof, with technical help as well as other features that were perhaps not available before. The store, which will have 100 dedicated Apple professionals who collectively speak 20 languages, is designed to be energy-efficient, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 per cent renewable energy.



Moreover, like its global store, the BKC Apple store will also offer a special 'Today at Apple' series, 'Mumbai Rising', running from Tuesday, April 18 — the store’s opening day — through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture. Visitors are invited to explore the surrounding display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag. Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which allows customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them.



“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”

Apple has been operating in India for more than 25 years, and as part of its deep commitment to the community, Apple continues its long-term support for the Akanksha Foundation, Barefoot College International, Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF), and others.







Slice of Apple in Mumbai Apple BKC opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST in Mumbai. Customers are invited to download interactive custom wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music BKC Playlist, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions.