Our aim is to be in pole position in lab-grown diamond space: Titan MD

Titan Company, which recently announced its foray into the fast-expanding lab-grown diamond space with BeYon, aims to achieve the pole position with the new brand.

“In BeYon, we are also playing to win… take pole position. And while initially, we might understand better how the assumptions on the unit economics and all the assumptions on the top line, et cetera, are playing out over the next maybe five to 10 stores,” Titan managing director Ajoy Chawla told analysts during an investor call on Wednesday.

While the stores will come up in the next few months, the company will not restrict them to just the top metros and go beyond “once we have understood how it works”, Chawla added.

According to the company’s estimates, the LGD market makes up under 2 per cent of the entire diamond-studded jewellery market.

“But it has the opportunity to grow. How big will it be? We will not know right now. It’s very early stage and we know that we can do this even while evolving and continuing to invest strongly in our existing precious diamond brand space, which is Tanishq, Mia, CaratLane, Zoya,” Chawla further said.

Titan’s jewellery division head Arun Narayan pointed out that the company has crafted BeYon to drive adoption of diamonds in India.

“Our first learning really has been that India is an ‘and’ market where both could coexist,” he told investors.

With a full-fledged brand play, including e-commerce plus retail, BeYon will feature LGD pieces crafted in 18-carat and 14-carat gold, priced between ₹23,000 and ₹25,000 a carat, lower than the market rate of ₹30,000 a carat.

“We’ve priced ourselves very, very aggressively, because the idea is to encourage people to come aboard and adopt diamonds and to adopt it and buy diamond jewellery more frequently. We will evolve our pricing based on our learning because the objective is to drive diamond adoption and to make BeYon the leader in this space,” Narayan added.