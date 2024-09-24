Over 1 in 4 Indians likely to visit Flipkart during festive sale event BBD

More than 1 in 4 Indians are expected to visit Flipkart during the e-commerce firm’s flagship festive sale event, The Big Billion Days (BBD) 2024, which starts on September 27, according to top company officials.

They said Flipkart is making significant investments and scaling up its operations network as it prepares to serve millions of customers throughout India during the upcoming festive season.

To meet festive demand, Flipkart has launched 11 new fulfilment centres and created over 1 lakh jobs across more than 40 regions. This year, the company has increased the hiring of women in the blue-collar workforce by 24 per cent compared to BBD 2023, reflecting the firm’s commitment to diversity.

“Our enhanced supply chain tech, including machine learning for route planning and faster sortation, ensures quicker deliveries across 19,000 pin codes,” said Harsh Chaudhary, head of growth (vice president), Flipkart. “We are also expanding same-day and next-day delivery services.”

Through the Simplified Rate Card, Updated Shipping Costs, and Economical Fulfilled by Flipkart (FBF) rates, Flipkart said sellers will be able to deliver superior value to customers during this BBD. This rate card redesign is part of Flipkart's broader initiative to streamline operations and offer robust support to its vast network of sellers across India. The firm said growth in seller business has been observed across India since the introduction of these policies.

Engagement for Flipkart’s Brand Mall mode, which offers customers access to premium brands, is expected to be 2x during BBD 2024, compared to the last quarter.

Video commerce

Flipkart is also betting big on video commerce for this year’s BBD. The firm recently kickstarted a ‘Live Commerce’ stream, which garnered 1.4 million views in a span of 2 hours. This is the highest recorded engagement to date for a live stream on Flipkart. Products such as watches, Bandhini sarees, T-shirts, and kitchen sets that were featured in the stream saw a 20x spike in searches during the stream, compared to the pre-stream period. The firm also observed a 40 per cent increase in ‘queries per second’ during live stream hours year-over-year. Around 55 per cent of these customers are from tier-3 regions, and around 85 per cent of live stream customers are under the age of 35 years.

“This BBD, we are making the Flipkart shopping experience more intuitive, inclusive, and immersive by integrating advanced technologies to meet the evolving demands of customers,” said Ravi Krishnan, head of category experiences product at Flipkart. “We continue to have a razor-sharp focus on growing our video commerce and immersive shopping experiences, given the early success we have witnessed. We believe that experiential shopping plays an important role in helping users visualise products to facilitate informed decision-making,” said Krishnan.

To this extent, Krishnan said this year the firm has introduced a host of new and innovative features powered by artificial intelligence to improve the shopping experience.

For instance, Flipkart has launched generative AI-enabled 3D product explainer videos. These include various features such as voiceovers for enhanced product understanding.

There is also a feature that allows users to try on watches virtually on their wrists to boost their purchase confidence. This feature is live on 150 smartwatch products on Flipkart. Features such as ‘Beauty Looks and Virtual Try-On’ provide a personalised experience to customers.

The firm’s ‘Stylemate’ feature uses multimodal AI to help users find visually similar products. For example, it addresses requests like, “I want this kurti, but with a different pattern.”

Flipkart said 50 per cent of its catalogue is now video-enabled. This is for the top video-first categories such as T-shirts, women’s dresses, backpacks, facewash, and moisturisers.

There are also nearly 100,000 styles under ‘Flip In Trends’, a programme by Flipkart that aims to offer trendy products to consumers. It is based on generative AI, merchandising, and technological enhancements, and is available on the Flipkart app.

Leading e-commerce firms Flipkart and Amazon will start their annual flagship sale events on September 27, with 24-hour early access for their Prime, VIP, and Flipkart Plus members.