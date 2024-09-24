Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Warburg Pincus exits Cartrade Tech; sells 8.64% stake for Rs 375 crore

Warburg Pincus exits Cartrade Tech; sells 8.64% stake for Rs 375 crore

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 920.30 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 375.16 crore

Warburg Pincus

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Highdell Investment, an entity owned by US-based private equity major Warburg Pincus, on Tuesday divested its entire 8.64 per cent stake in Cartrade Tech for a little over Rs 375 crore via an open market transaction.
Cartrade Tech is one of India's largest online classifieds and auto auction platforms.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Highdell Investment sold 4.076 mn shares, amounting to an 8.64 per cent stake in Cartrade Tech.
The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 920.30 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 375.16 crore.
 
Meanwhile, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund purchased 3.022 mn shares or a 6.4 per cent stake in Cartrade Tech in three tranches, the data showed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 920 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 278.02 crore.

More From This Section

Byju's

Delaware Supreme Court rules Byju's defaulted on $1.5 bn loan to US lenders

Samsung India

We pay 1.8 times of industry average salary in Sriperumbudur: Samsung

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects Amit Goenka's plea against KPMG as auditor in Shirpur Gold case

NBCC

NBCC moves SC to complete stalled projects of realty major Supertech Ltd

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit concerts ticket row: Zomato Live serves notice, BMS files complaint

Details of the other buyers of Cartrade Tech's shares could not be identified on the bourse.
In June, Warburg Pincus sold an 8.66 per cent stake in CarTrade Tech for Rs 337 crore.
Shares of Cartrade Tech rose 0.40 per cent to end at Rs 979.30 per piece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers

Warburg Pincus to sell entire 9.17% stake in Kalyan Jewellers India

Kalyan Jewellers

Warburg Pincus affiliate sells 2.36% stake in Kalyan Jewellers for $155 mn

Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus buys majority stake in furniture fittings maker Ebco

India's inclusion in JP Morgan's emerging market bond index, starting this week, is expected to bring capital into the country. Funds worth over $200 billion in assets track the index and are expected to result in over $20 billion flows into the coun

Warburg, Temasek & JP Morgan sell 13.7% stake in CarTrade for Rs 535 cr

ipo market listing share market

Warburg-backed Avanse Financial Services files for Rs 3,500-cr IPO

Topics : Warburg Pincus CarTrade shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon