Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

OYO expects consistent PAT rise in upcoming quarters: CEO Ritesh Agarwal

Last year OYO had prepaid Rs 1,620 crore debt through a buyback process that involved the repurchase of 30 per cent of the company's outstanding Term Loan B (TLB)

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO expects a consistent rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT) after doubling it sequentially in Q3 FY24 to Rs 30 crore, according to company Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal.
Agarwal shared the update about the two-fold increase in the company's profit during an employee town hall on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Oravel Stays Ltd, which operates travel tech brand OYO, had its maiden profitable quarter in Q2 FY24 with a PAT of Rs 16 crore.
"In the upcoming quarters, we anticipate a consistent rise in PAT, driven by enhanced patron confidence, improved customer experience , and favourable market conditions conducive to sustained growth," Agarwal told the employees.
He also informed the staff that the company clocked adjusted EBITDA of Rs 750 crore in FY23 and expects to clock adjusted EBITDA of Rs 1,000 crore in FY24, surpassing its earlier projection of Rs 800 crore for FY24.
When contacted, OYO spokesperson declined to comment.
Last year OYO had prepaid Rs 1,620 crore debt through a buyback process that involved the repurchase of 30 per cent of the company's outstanding Term Loan B (TLB).
The IPO-bound firm, in its last public filing, had disclosed that it achieved operational profitability in FY23, clocking an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 277 crore.
Earlier, Agarwal had shared with employees that the company had turned cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Also Read

OYO set to report maiden profit of over Rs 16 crore in Q2: Report

OnMobile Global net jumps over two-fold to Rs 10 cr in Apr-Jun quarter

Byron Allen submits $10 billion bid for ABC, other Disney networks

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions fall to 31-month low

Petronet draws Rs 40,000 cr investment plan to increase profit by 2028

ONGC in talks to restart Libya operations, expand in Venezuela: Report

Paytm e-commerce renamed 'Pai Platforms', acquires ONDC seller firm Bitsila

IndianOil, Adani Gas JV to invest $300 million to double gas sales

Biocon Biologics partners with Sandoz Australia to sell cancer drugs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : OYO Hotels & Homes OYO Rooms Q3 results EBITDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon