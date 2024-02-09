Sensex (    %)
                        
ONGC in talks to restart Libya operations, expand in Venezuela: Report

ONGC is also in talks to increase production in Venezuela, Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of India Energy Week event in Goa

ONGC

ONGC and Oil India both pulled staff out of Libya in 2011

Reuters QUITOL, India
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in talks to restart its operations in Libya and to increase production in Venezuela, a company executive said on Friday.
"Once it gets started for Oil India, same applies to us. We are also in the same pact with National Oil Corporation of Libya," Sushma Rawat, director of exploration with ONGC said.
Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Oil India is talks with stakeholders to restart drilling in Libya, 13 years after the company exited the country due to political instability.
ONGC and Oil India both pulled staff out of Libya in 2011.
ONGC is also in talks to increase production in Venezuela, Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of India Energy Week event in Goa.
Oil India, too, is in talks with operators to ramp up oil production in the South American nation, Reuters had reported this week.
The United States had granted sanctions relief for OPEC member Venezuela in October last year in recognition of a deal for elections this year.
However, on Jan. 29 the country began reinstating sanctions on Venezuela.
Rawat also said the company will start drilling in Andaman Islands by the end of the year and Cauvery Delta in South India by this month or March.
The official also said the company needs tax rebates and cost benefits when it goes for exploration in difficult regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ONGC Oil ONGC Oil India ONGC crude sale ONGC ONGC oil assets Libya Venezuela

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

