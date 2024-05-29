P&G Hygiene appoints Mrinalini Srinivasan chief financial officer

Business Standard
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, one of P&G India’s listed entity that includes brands like Vicks and Whisper, announced the appointment of Mrinalini Srinivasan as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) effective June 29. Srinivasan has worked across various finance roles in her career spanning 16 years. She joined P&G in 2008 in India, and has worked across three geographies — Singapore, India, and Dubai, leading transformational projects and delivering outstanding results for several important P&G businesses. 
First Published: May 29 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

