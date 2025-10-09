Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Panacea Biotec to supply bivalent oral polio vaccines worth ₹127 cr to CMSS

Panacea Biotec to supply bivalent oral polio vaccines worth ₹127 cr to CMSS

In a regulatory filing, Panacea Biotec said the CMSS has accepted the company's offer for supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine against the tender issued by it through a Letter of Acceptance

As per the LOA, the company will supply the vaccine worth Rs 127.2 crore in several tranches over a period of 90 - 480 days from the date of issuance of LOA | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Panacea Biotec Ltd on Thursday said it will supply bivalent oral polio vaccines worth Rs 127.2 crore to the Central Medical Services Society, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a regulatory filing, Panacea Biotec said the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) has accepted the company's offer for supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine against the tender issued by it through a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated October 8, 2025.

"As per the LOA, the company will supply the vaccine worth Rs 127.2 crore in several tranches over a period of 90 - 480 days from the date of issuance of LOA," it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : polio Vaccine Panacea Biotec

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

