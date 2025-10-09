Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Madison Communications asks court to quash antitrust probe into ad agency

Madison Communications asks court to quash antitrust probe into ad agency

Madison was among numerous ad agencies and a group of broadcasters raided by CCI on suspicion of collusion over advertising rates and discounts, in strictest regulatory action on the sector to date

Antitrust, Anti-trust trials, competitions

Madison is also arguing that the raids have become illegal as the antitrust watchdog has not provided the company with information detailing which documents and files were seized | Image credit: Shutterstock

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Madison Communications is asking a court to quash an antitrust investigation into the advertising agency, arguing its executives were unlawfully questioned during March raids without an attorney present, court papers reviewed by Reuters show.

Madison was among numerous ad agencies and a group of broadcasters raided by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on suspicion of collusion over advertising rates and discounts, in the country's strictest regulatory action on the sector to date. Other agencies raided include global giants WPP's GroupM, Dentsu, Publicis and Omnicom.

The legal action filed by Madison with the High Court of Delhi on October 8 is the first to seek to have the probe into one of the agencies halted.

 

According to the 276-page court papers filed on October 8, Madison's Chairman Sam Balsara and Executive Director Vikram Sakhuja were not given any opportunity "to engage or consult lawyers before their statement was recorded in the middle of the night, in the presence of armed personnel".

In India, court filings are not made public.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Markets at day's high, Sensex up 260pts, Nifty above 25,100; metal, pharma rally

Prime Minster Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's new office | Photo: X/ @narendramodi

PM Modi welcomes agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan

Nvidia

US approves some Nvidia chip sales to UAE in Trump AI diplomacy step

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

LIVE news updates: PM Modi holds talks with UK counterpart Starmer

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Buds 2a

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Buds 2a now on sale in India: Check price, offers

Search memo issue

Madison is also arguing that the raids have become illegal as the antitrust watchdog has not provided the company with information detailing which documents and files were seized during the search, which is required under Indian law.

"It is a violation of the principles of transparency, fairness, and due process," the court papers said.

The CCI did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. A spokesperson for Madison also did not respond to a request for comment.

The watchdog launched the investigation after Dentsu disclosed alleged industry malpractices in February 2024 under its leniency program, which allows lesser penalties for firms that share evidence of malpractice.

The CCI's initial assessment found that the firms were entering into secret pacts to coordinate and agree on pricing via a WhatsApp group, according to confidential case papers seen by Reuters.

The case will be heard by a New Delhi judge on Thursday. Potential outcomes include agreeing to hear Madison's arguments in hearings that might take weeks, putting the CCI's investigation on hold or throwing out Madison's plea.

Publicis in August also asked the Delhi High Court to order the watchdog accede to its requests to have access to some case files. The court has asked the CCI to explain its stance and will also hear that case on Thursday.

In its action, Publicis has not sought to have the investigation into it quashed.

Executives summoned

Madison is also arguing that the watchdog has unlawfully not allowed its lawyers to review essential evidence that forms the basis of the case.

In an August letter to Madison, contained in the court papers, the CCI argued that Indian law does not allow "for inspection of records of investigation" while the probe is underway.

CCI investigations typically take several months. The regulator has powers to impose financial penalties on the agencies of up to three times their profit or 10 per cent of an Indian entity's global turnover, whichever is higher, for each year of wrongdoing.

The CCI has also summoned Balsara and Sakhuja to appear before the investigation team next week to provide certain clarifications, according to the court papers. Madison is seeking to have the summons quashed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

Mahindra Group mulls major revamp; auto, tractor and truck arms may split

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

Govt urges Tatas to resolve boardroom dispute to maintain group stability

Vedanta

NCLT once again postpones Vedanta demerger hearing to 29 October

Dassault Systemes Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pascal Daloz

India will be the factory of the future, says Dassault Systemes CEO

Tata motors

Electric PV sales more than double in September; Tata Motors leads

Topics : Madison World Competition Commission of India Competition Commission of India CCI CCI antitrust law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon