Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

Paytm collaborates with Amadeus to drive travel experience with AI

"Under this collaboration, for the next 3 years, the company will integrate Amadeus's expansive travel platform, enhancing the travellers' experience from search to booking, and finally to payment"

Paytm

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Amadeus, under which it will integrate Amadeus' travel platform and optimise travel experience from search to booking, and payment.
This partnership brings together Paytm's vast user base and Amadeus's expertise to provide travellers with a more seamless and efficient booking experience, according to a release.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Paytm has partnered with global travel technology company Amadeus to redefine travel experience with Artificial Intelligence, the release said.
"Under this collaboration, for the next three years, the company will integrate Amadeus's expansive travel platform, enhancing the travellers' experience from search to booking, and finally to payment," it said.
Paytm is among the leading online travel aggregators in the country and the partnership with Amadeus is aimed at cementing its position as the premier travel provider in India.
Leveraging Amadeus' advanced automation and New Distribution Capability (NDC), technologies will enable Paytm to secure precise results and establish a consistent and robust travel shopping ecosystem.
Paytm, the release said, will deliver hyper-personalised recommendations and dynamic pricing.
"With Amadeus APIs, Paytm users will gain access to a vast inventory of global flight options, making it easier for them to find the best deals and book flights to destinations around the world, all within the Paytm app," it said.
This single API will provide the users with seamless access to diverse travel content, including Global Distribution Systems (GDS), Low-Cost Carriers (LCC), hotels among others.
This collaboration also paves the way for Paytm to offer a unified PNR solution in partnership with Indian national carriers.
"Paytm's integration with Amadeus APIs ensures that travellers have access to a diverse range of payment options, including the convenience of UPI, the flexibility of the Paytm wallet and Postpaid, and the assurance of a safe and secure payment gateway," the release further said.

Also Read

One97 Communications shares jump nearly 7% as Sharma buys Paytm stake

Shriram Finance, Paytm come together to augment digital financial services

Juspay to power payments for IndiGo to enhance customer experience

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top

Softbank sells another 2% stake in Paytm, total holding now below 10%

Aequs bags a contract from Airbus for supply of critical components

Vedanta dispatches 1st supply of low-carbon aluminium in domestic market

ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion to set up two petrochemical plants

Aequs bags contract from Airbus for supply of critical aircraft components

Siemens to acquire 18% in Indian arm from Siemens Energy for 2.1 bn euros

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Paytm Amadeus

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon