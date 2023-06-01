Juspay to power payments for IndiGo to enhance customer experience

PRI ECO GEN NAT .MUMBAI DCM30 Juspay Juspay to power payments for India's leading airline, IndiGo - IndiGo and Juspay tie up to handle payments for all the traffic for direct bookings on the IndiGo App and Website. - Juspay and IndiGo partnership will further enhance Customer Experience by Improving Payment Conversions, and enabling a wider variety of Payment Modes. MUMBAI, India, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IndiGo, India's leading carrier has onboarded Juspay as its official payment partner. This alliance empowers IndiGo to offer its customers a smooth and secure payment experience for all flight bookings, domestically and internationally, across 26 different currencies. One key customer promise from IndiGo is to offer hassle free customer experiences across all touchpoints, such as in-flight, ground services, and even digital platforms like their website and mobile app. In their pursuit of continuous improvement, they recognized payments as a vital element to further improve the customer experience. The new payment orchestrator will allow IndiGo's customers to complete their bookings with ease, providing a seamless experience which will make the payment process simpler, faster and more secure. "As a customer centric airline, we are committed to provide our customers with the best possible experience at every touchpoint. We are excited to partner with Juspay to enhance our customers' booking experience and offer them a wide range of secure and convenient payment options," said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital & Information Officer, IndiGo. "Juspay's expertise in the Indian payments ecosystem and cutting-edge technology will help us to provide a seamless and hassle-free payment experience for our customers." "We are thrilled to be partnering with IndiGo to support their goal of providing a seamless and hassle-free booking experience for their customers," said Mr. Sheetal Lalwani, Chief Operating Officer, Juspay. "Our robust payment processing system and analytics solutions will ensure that all transactions are secure and protected." Juspay's Express Checkout product equipped IndiGo with a completely native experience, and a seamless integration with their existing payment gateways. Juspay's smart routing configuration guarantees that customers consistently have access to a working payment gateway for smooth transaction processing. Additionally, Juspay's analytics engine consolidates and presents a comprehensive view of payment performance through an easy-to-use dashboard, enabling IndiGo's team to effortlessly manage payment operations, such as adding multiple payment gateways, handling transaction routing rules, and overseeing refunds and reconciliations. About Juspay: Juspay is a leading Indian payment innovator that specializes in providing innovative payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. With over a decade of experience in the digital payments space, Juspay has become a trusted partner for leading companies across various sectors; such as - Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Big Basket,Cred, Ajio, Airtel, Ixigo , Axis Bank, Yes Bank, TATA Digital etc. The company is known for its cutting-edge technology, robust security, and exceptional customer support. Juspay handles over 50Mn transactions every day maintaining best in class uptime of 99.95%. For more information do visit us on www.juspay.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090645/Juspay_Indigo.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and

