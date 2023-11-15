Sensex (1.02%)
65593.62 + 659.75
Nifty (1.00%)
19638.35 + 194.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.67%)
6405.60 + 105.00
Nifty Midcap (0.85%)
41358.20 + 348.50
Nifty Bank (0.77%)
44228.75 + 337.50
Heatmap

Aequs bags contract from Airbus for supply of critical aircraft components

Under the terms of the agreement, Aequs will make detailed parts, parts with bench assembly for wings, fuselage, and pylons for these planes, Aequs said.

Airbus MD Srinivasan Dwarakanath (C), Chairman and CEO, Aequs, Aravind Melligeri and Olivier Cauquil (R), SVP, Material and Parts Procurement, Airbus at the signing of a contract between Airbus and Aequs in Bengaluru

Airbus MD Srinivasan Dwarakanath (C), Chairman and CEO, Aequs, Aravind Melligeri and Olivier Cauquil (R), SVP, Material and Parts Procurement, Airbus at the signing of a contract between Airbus and Aequs in Bengaluru. (File)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aerospace components maker Aequs on Wednesday said it has secured a contract with European aircraft major Airbus for the supply of critical components for A320 family, A330neo and A350 aircraft for over a period of 10 years.
Under the terms of the agreement, Aequs will make detailed parts, parts with bench assembly for wings, fuselage, and pylons for these planes, Aequs said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Aequs has been a longstanding supplier to Airbus which was its first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customer and has consistently been a preferred Detailed Parts Partner (D2P) to it for well over a decade.
The mandate is a significant milestone not only for Aequs, but also for the Indian aerospace industry, amid the country's growing significance as a global aerospace manufacturing hub, deepening Airbus' Make-in-India drive, Aequs said.
"This contract is a significant moment in Aequs' journey with Airbus. We are proud to stand alongside the world's largest aircraft maker as a long-term strategic partner.
"It is also a testimony to the confidence in Aequs by global OEMs to enter into deeper and longer relationships particularly at a time when the global supply chain is passing through a recalibration," said Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO, Aequs.
Founded in 2006, the diversified contract manufacturing company, Aequs provides vertically integrated product solutions across aerospace, toys, and consumer durable goods industries.
It currently operates manufacturing facilities across India, France, and the US.

Also Read

Umpire helped Kohli to hit 48th ODI century? No, the new wide ball rule did

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo

China's first domestically built plane successfully makes commercial flight

Siemens to acquire 18% in Indian arm from Siemens Energy for 2.1 bn euros

Renault sets out targets for EV unit Ampere, says won't sell it cheap

Funds over Rs 25,000 cr with Sebi in focus after Subrata Roy's death

Actis's Sanjiv Aggarwal said to be frontrunner for India NIIF CEO job

Govt slaps penalty on four firms that failed to hire female directors

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aviation Airbus Make in India aircrafts

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon