Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sebi amends investment rules; lays framework for employment benefit scheme

As per Sebi, the investment manager or manager can receive the units of InvIT/REIT in lieu of management fees, for the purpose of providing unit-based employee benefits

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

The trustee of the EB Trust would not be eligible to vote on account of the units of the REIT/InvIT held by it.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi came out with a framework for a unit-based employment benefit scheme for investment trusts -- REITs and InvITs.
Under the framework, Sebi has prescribed the manner of the implementation of the scheme through a trust, the manner of receiving units by the employee benefit trust and the manner of allotment of units to the employee benefit trust by REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) and InvIT (Infrastructure Investment Trust).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In two separate notifications, Sebi said the 'unit-based employee benefit scheme' would be in the nature of the employee unit option scheme.
Employee unit option scheme refers to a scheme under which the investment manager grants unit options to its employees through an employee benefit trust.
The implementation of the scheme would be done through a separate Employee Benefit Trust (EB Trust) which can be created by the manager of a REIT or the investment manager of InvIT. The units held by EB Trust would be used only for the limited purpose of providing unit-based employee benefits.
As per Sebi, the investment manager or manager can receive the units of InvIT/REIT in lieu of management fees, for the purpose of providing unit-based employee benefits.

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto Q1FY25 results: Profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 1,988 cr; stock up 2%

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; ICICI Bank, Infy, Airtel top contributors

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex slips into red, Nifty holds 24,600; Reliance weighs

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Udaipur Cement stock price slips over 5% after June quarter results

Photo: Bloomberg

SpiceJet shares fly 7% on six-fold jump in Q4 profit; gains 15% in 2 days

Jio Financial Services share price falls over 2% after tepid Q1FY25 results

Jio Financial Services share price falls over 2% after tepid Q1FY25 results

The EB trust would not undertake any transfer or sale of units of REIT/InvIT held by it except for providing unit-based benefits to the employees of the manager or investment manager.
The trustee of the EB Trust would not be eligible to vote on account of the units of the REIT/InvIT held by it.
 
Any offer of a unit-based employee benefits scheme by the manager would not result in any additional cost to the REIT, InvIT, their respective HoldCo and SPV.
For the purpose of disclosure to the recognized stock exchange, the unitholding of the EB Trust would be shown as "non-sponsor and non-public" unitholding.
The provisions of Sebi's insider trading PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules should apply to the manager/investment manager, its directors, its key managerial personnel, and recipients of UBEB and EB Trust.
To give this effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended REIT and InvIT rules, which became effective from July 12.
REITs and InvITs are new concepts in the Indian market but have been a popular choice globally for their lucrative returns and capital appreciation.
A REIT is made up of a portfolio of commercial real estate assets, the majority of which are already leased out, and InvITs consist of a portfolio of infrastructure assets like highways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm gets Sebi warning for transactions with banking unit, defends itself

Paytm

Paytm gets warning from Sebi for old transactions with banking unit

sebi market

Sebi fines Monetary Solutions with Rs 25 lakh for violating market norms

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the review of its January 3 judgment when it refused to transfer the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) investigation into allegations against the Adani group by Hindenburg Research either to a spe

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC quashes plea seeking review of Jan 3 verdict

SEBI

New list for F&O space likely to have 35 new additions: Analysis

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms REITs REIT InvITs InvIT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon