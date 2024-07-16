Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stock exchanges, MIIs to face independent evaluation on eight parameters

Sebi had approved the broader norms for external evaluation for the MIIs in its board meeting held on June 27

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

Photo: Bloomberg

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs)—considered the backbone of the stock market ecosystem—will soon be tested on eight broad parameters by an independent reviewer. Based on how they stack up, a rating could be assigned to them, which will help the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) assess their performance and suggest measures to further strengthen their governance mechanism, if required.

Besides stock exchanges, other MIIs include depositories and clearing corporations. The evaluation will include parameters such as their activeness as first-level regulators, efforts to bring down compliance costs, reasonability of fees, and information sharing with Sebi, along with their core operations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The MIIs’ resilience in technology, such as supervisory mechanisms and internal risk management frameworks, along with their core functions, will have the highest weightage in the rating at 40 per cent.

MIIs’ function as an independent first-level regulator for their participants and sharing of alerts or information with Sebi will be given 15 per cent weight in the evaluation, followed by measures for investor protection at 10 per cent, reasonability of fees, and mechanisms to reduce compliance costs with 5 per cent weight—as per the board agenda documents accessed by Business Standard.

“This will enable Sebi to compare the performance of the MIIs, based on their nature of activity, and monitor trends over time,” said Sebi in the board agenda documents.

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Trading activity to hinge on Q1 results, global trends in the week ahead

TCS

Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 1.72 trn; TCS steals show

bse sensex nifty stock market

Market capitalisation of BSE Midcap firms a whisker away from $1 trn

PremiumAxis Bank, Axis

Rerating potential in Axis Bank stock, may be among top outperformers

global stocks

Yen choppy amid intervention concerns, Asian shares eye weekly gain


The evaluation will be carried out by an external agency to be appointed by the MIIs. However, Sebi will take steps to ensure the independence of the agency.

The market regulator had approved the broader norms for external evaluation for the MIIs in its board meeting held on June 27.

The market regulator, in consultation with the Industry Standards Forum (ISF) for MIIs, has decided on this evaluation mechanism. Such an external evaluation will take place once every three years, and the first assessment will be done within 12 months of the implementation of the framework.

For each sub-parameter, sample key performance indicators, both quantitative and qualitative in nature, have been identified by Sebi in consultation with the pilot ISF. Weightages have been assigned to each sub-parameter based on their importance.

“The parameters for external evaluation of statutory committees of MIIs are currently under deliberation,” noted Sebi.

The regulator has said based on the learnings and feedback, the evaluation parameters can be revised from time to time.

Also Read

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

This BSE listed ship breaking stock has zoomed 79% in 4 trading days

sugarcane

Balrampur Chini stock hits 7-month high; jumps 4% on positive outlook

Hindustan Unilever

HUL gains 3% as Board approves sale of 'Pureit' to AO Smith for Rs 601 cr

market, markets, stock market, stock, stocks rise, stock rally

Nifty Microcap 250 surges 29% in 2024, outruns mid, smallcap indices

BSNL, MTNL

MTNL stock hits 13-year high, up 31% in 4 days; check why

Topics : SEBI stock market trading Indian stock exchanges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon