Paytm Payments Bank board is independent, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm Payments Bank's parent is One 97 Communications, popularly known as Paytm for its digital payments app. One97 owns 49% in the payments bank, while Sharma holds the remaining 51%

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

The board of India's Paytm Payments Bank is independent and capable of addressing regulatory concerns, the chief executive officer of digital payments firm Paytm, formally known as One97 Communications Ltd, (OCL) said on Monday.
 
"I, personally or anyone from OCL, have no connection with the payments bank," Vijay Shekhar Sharma said at a webinar.
 
"There is an independent board taking care of everything and we have full faith in their capability." The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in late January had ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new deposits in its accounts or digital wallets from March, citing supervisory concerns and persistent non-compliance with rules.
 
Paytm Payments Bank's parent is One 97 Communications, popularly known as Paytm for its digital payments app.
One97 owns 49% in the payments bank, while Sharma holds the remaining 51%.
 
In February, following the RBI's order, Sharma stepped down as non-executive chairman and board member of Paytm Payments Bank.
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

