Paytm to cut down on small-ticket Postpaid loans as RBI tightens norms

Paytm will cut down on disbursing small-ticket size loans less than Rs 50,000 days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightened norms for unsecured personal loans.

The company said the move will lead to these disbursements, also referred to as Postpaid loans, to decline by around 50 per cent. However, the impact on margins or revenue will be minimal, the company added.

The Noida-based fintech’s move to slow down on postpaid loans comes days after the RBI increased the risk weighting for unsecured personal loans from 100 per cent to 125 per cent.

“On the back of recent macro development and regulatory guidance, in consultation with lending partners, in line with its continued focus on driving a healthy portfolio, the company has recalibrated the portfolio origination of less than ₹50,000, which is prominently the postpaid loan product and will now be a smaller part of its loan distribution business going forward,” the company said in a statement

The company disbursed postpaid loans amounting to Rs 9,010 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24), a 122 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from Rs 4,050 crore in Q2FY23, as per data from regulatory filings.

Meanwhile, the fintech-major will focus on disbursing higher ticket personal and merchant loans to lower risk and high credit worthy customers, in partnership with large banks and NBFCs.

It disbursed personal loans amounting to Rs 3,927 crore and merchant loans worth Rs 3,275 crore in Q2FY24.

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the value of disbursements on the personal loan front have come down from Rs 4,062 crore in Q1FY24 to Rs 3,927 crore in Q2FY24. The volume of these personal loans dipped from 300,000 to 240,000 during the same time.

The company may be looking at faster, early delinquencies for people who have taken a personal loan for the first time. Moreover, credit available for smaller tenures such as three and six months was experiencing higher leverage and a reduced collection efficiency, Business Standard reported in October.

The average ticket size and tenure for personal loans stood at Rs 1,65,000 and 16 months respectively, as of September 2023.

Paytm has seen steady growth in the merchant loans space.

The company added that it will focus on expanding merchant loans which are disbursed to micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) as business loans.

On a Q-o-Q basis, value of merchant loans disbursed has grown 19 per cent from Rs 2,744 crore in Q1FY24 to Rs 3,275 crore in Q2FY24. On a Y-o-Y basis, value of merchant loans disbursed has nearly tripled from Rs 1,208 crore.

The company disbursed 180,000 merchant loans in Q2FY24, up from 140,000 loans in Q1FY24.