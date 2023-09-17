Groundsmen rewarded: ACC announce prize money for Colombo and Kandy staff

Also Read

Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Fans may witness full match; no rain in Colombo

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Kandy weather forecast today (Sept 2)

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal: Kandy weather forecast today (September 4)

IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL LIVE SCORE: 5 wicket haul for Siraj, Lanka 12/6

Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Fans may witness full match; no rain in Colombo

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Axar Patel ruled out of Asia Cup final, doubtful starter for World Cup 2023