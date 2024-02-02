Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Paytm wallet business at risk as licence transfer uncertain: Report

For the licence to be transferred back to One 97 Communications, the RBI would have to give fresh approval, which appears difficult under the current circumstances, one of the sources said

paytm

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paytm Payments Bank's popular wallet business will not be able to operate after a Feb.
 
29 deadline imposed by the Reserve Bank of India to wind down key businesses as the wallets cannot be transferred to One 97 Communications without the central bank's approval, said two sources familiar with the matter.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Paytm Payments Bank holds the licence for the wallet business and houses all of Paytm's 330 million wallet accounts, the sources said.
 
For the licence to be transferred back to One 97 Communications, the RBI would have to give fresh approval, which appears difficult under the current circumstances, one of the sources said.
 
Paytm and RBI did not immediately respond to an email.

Also Read

Paytm dips 20% post RBI move; brokerages see more downside going ahead

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%

Ahead of Q3FY24 results, UBS gives 'buy' call on Paytm, sees 20% upside

Paytm collaborates with Amadeus to drive travel experience with AI

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from carrying out transactions starting Feb 29

Amazon stock soars as AI and retail strength power revenue growth

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit after tax up 51% at Rs 443 crore

RBI slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Bajaj Housing Finance for violating provisions

IHCL Q3 results: Consolidated profit after tax rises 18% to Rs 452 crore

PM to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 2K cr of CIL arm MCL on Saturday

Topics : Paytm Paytm Payments Bank RBI One 97 Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon