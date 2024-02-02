PM to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 2K cr of CIL arm MCL on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore of Coal India arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd in Odisha.

"Prime Minister will inaugurate pivotal projects of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Odisha on February 3," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Among these is the Bhubaneswari Phase-I, a First Mile Connectivity (FMC) project in Talcher Coalfields, Angul district, built at a cost of Rs 335 crore.

This project aims to reduce rake loading time, curb carbon emission and reduce transportation costs.

Another important project which would be inaugurated is the Lajkura Rapid Loading System, constructed at an investment of about Rs 375 crore.

This system is also designed to enhance coal quality and supply and reduce green house gas emission as well as transportation cost.

"These endeavours not only significantly alleviate environmental impact but also create valuable employment opportunities for the local youth," the coal ministry said.

Modi will also inaugurate IB Valley coal washery, built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Besides, the prime minister will dedicate a 50-km second track of the Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega rail line Phase-1 to the nation, built by MCL with an investment of Rs 878 crore.

This expansion will enhance rail infrastructure, facilitate seamless transportation and ensure efficient coal supply chains.