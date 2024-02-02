Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IHCL Q3 results: Consolidated profit after tax rises 18% to Rs 452 crore

The company's revenue from operations grew 16.49 per cent to Rs 1,963.84 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal compared to Rs 1,685.80 crore a year ago

IHCL announces launch of new Taj Hotel with branded residences in Chennai

Going forward, Chhatwal added that the fourth quarter is the best for the industry and IHCL expects it to be a strong quarter as well

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) reported a 18 per cent growth in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 451.95 crore in the December quarter, on strong performance in all verticals.
The hospitality company's PAT stood at Rs 382.71 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's revenue from operations grew 16.49 per cent to Rs 1,963.84 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal compared to Rs 1,685.80 crore a year ago.
IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal told PTI that the performance during the quarter was driven by strong performance in all verticals.
"IHCL reported an all-time high consolidated PAT margin of 22.6 per cent, marking seven consecutive quarters of record financial performance. This robust performance was enabled by 'same store hotels' clocking RevPAR premium across markets and segments, and the scaling of new businesses," he said.
The company's new business vertical comprising Ginger, Qmin, ama Stays & Trails, The Chambers (membership fee) and TajSATS reported a revenue of Rs 420 crore, he said.
"At a growth of 33 per cent over the previous year, New Business clocked a growth rate double that of IHCL Enterprise that grew 17 per cent," he added.
Further, Chhatwal said IHCL continued to demonstrate industry-leading growth with 28 hotels signed and 16 hotels opened till January and will open four more by end of the fiscal to have 20 operational hotels.
Going forward, Chhatwal added that the fourth quarter is the best for the industry and IHCL expects it to be a strong quarter as well.

Also Read

IHCL Q3 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 452 crore, revenue up 14.1%

Hotel stay in India may cost you 7-10% more in 2024, 15% in Delhi, Mumbai

IHCL opens resort in Sikkim; to set 11 hotels in NE, 3 under development

A nod to the old and the new at iconic Taj Mansingh hotel in Delhi

As business booms for Indian hotels, you can't check in any time you like

PM to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 2K cr of CIL arm MCL on Saturday

PLI will be one of the biggest sources of funds next year: Tata Motors

Gokaldas Exports to acquire Matrix Clothing's apparel biz for Rs 489 cr

Byju's claims 'certain investors' are conspiring against company

Bharti Airtel to allot 3.86 million equity shares to certain FCCB holders

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IHCL hotels in India Hotel industry Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon