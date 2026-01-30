Paytm wants to tackle UPI concentration risk via organic tech plans

This comes at a time when Paytm has seen its market share by volume rise from 6.9 per cent in December 2024 to 7.65 per cent in December 2025. By UPI value, its share increased from 5.4 per cent in December 2024 to 6.32 per cent in December 2025, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

“We want to solve for (UPI) market share concentration risk by our organic technology plans. That’s our ambition and mission. I am very happy to tell you that we earned the right to be that once the regulator permitted us last October (2024),” Sharma said during a call with analysts.

In October 2024, Paytm received approval from NPCI to onboard new UPI users as a third-party app, around nine months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed restrictions on adding new users following curbs on its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank.

PhonePe and Google Pay currently process about 80 per cent of total monthly UPI volumes as of December 2025. Their combined share by value stood at 82.91 per cent in the same month. In December 2024, their combined volume and value market share was higher at 84.43 per cent and 85.98 per cent, respectively.

The issue of concentration risk has gained importance as NPCI has set a deadline to introduce a 30 per cent market cap for third-party UPI players by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, Sharma said Paytm also aims to grow its stock broking arm, Paytm Money, into one of the top five players in the industry within the next three years.

“When we launched Paytm Money, it was the top SIP producer in the country. We got defocused, we went through an IPO, we went through many other processes… We want to make Paytm Money a top five player in less than three years,” Sharma said.

On Thursday evening, Paytm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹225 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q3 FY26), compared with a loss of ₹208 crore in Q3 FY25. The Noida-based company had posted a net profit of ₹21 crore in Q2 FY26.

The turnaround came as revenue from operations grew 20 per cent year on year to ₹2,194 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹1,828 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose 6.5 per cent from ₹2,061 crore in Q2 FY26.