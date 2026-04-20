PayU inFINity 3.0 cohort to co-create projects within Prosus ecosystem

The initiative saw over 600 applications, out of which 30 fintech startups were selected as part of the cohort.

This is the third edition of the fintech accelerator programme for early-stage fintech startups.

Startups focused on advancing digital and financial inclusion across underserved segments will have an opportunity to be eligible for impact grants from Prosus, PayU said in a statement.

The programme includes mentorship from PayU leaders, fintech founders, domain experts, and exposure to investors.

It added that grants were available for innovations in areas such as women-led innovations, solutions for gig and informal workers, sustainability-led models, and intersectional impact solutions.

These models cover areas such as credit and financial services, including underserved segments such as women gig workers, rural entrepreneurs, and climate-vulnerable communities.

“Through our support to PayU’s inFINity 3.0, we aim to support founders who are building scalable impact solutions that expand access to digital and financial services for underserved communities within our ecosystem. Our focus is on enabling long-term, sustainable impact through capital, mentorship, and ecosystem access,” said Prajna Khanna, chief sustainability officer, Prosus Group and Naspers Limited.

inFINity 3.0 will culminate in a boot camp and demo day in Bengaluru on April 22-23, 2026, bringing together founders, investors, and industry leaders.

The selected cohort in inFINity 3.0 will benefit from structured access to PayU’s payments infrastructure, merchant ecosystem, and banking partners, enabling faster pilots and real-world validation, the company said.