Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PCBL Ltd receive CCI approval for Aquapharm Chemicals acquisition

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted its approval to the deal under the green channel route

mergers and acquisitions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anti-trust regulator CCI has approved speciality chemicals major PCBL Ltd's proposed acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Aquapharm Chemicals, according to a notice.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted its approval to the deal under the green channel route.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Under the green channel route, a transaction that does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on being intimated to the fair-trade regulator.
PCBL Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of carbon black, and green power generation.
The transaction relates to PCBL's proposal to acquire 100 per cent equity share capital of Aquapharm Chemicals from the existing shareholders of the company i.e., (members of Desai Group and Mangwani Group), CCI said.
After the completion of the transaction, Aquapharm Chemicals will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of PCBL Ltd.
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd (ACPL) is a Pune-based speciality chemicals company engaged in manufacturing and water treatment chemicals.
"The parties' activities do not exhibit any horizontal, vertical, or complementary overlaps in any of the plausible relevant markets in India, the proposed combination is being notified under the green channel route," the regulator said in a notice on Tuesday.
Last month, PCBL Ltd, formerly Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, announced that it plans to acquire the entire stake in Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd (ACPL) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 3,800 crore.

Also Read

Philips Carbon Black to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

PCBL plans to acquire 100% in Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 cr

PCBL surges 6% on plan to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

PCBL board okays buyout of Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

Removing legal ambiguity on 'hub-and-spoke' provisions empowers CCI

RBI approves CS Rajan's appointment as Kotak Mahindra Bank chairman

FirstCry's consolidated net loss widens to Rs 486 crore this fiscal

Smaller electric two-wheeler players unlikely to raise prices in 2024

Few shares of Keshub, Sudha Mahindra in PMSL transferred to family members

State Bank of India hikes retail, bulk deposit rates up to 50 bps

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CCI Chemical industry acquisition Chemical sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon