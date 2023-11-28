Sensex (0.31%)
PCBL to acquire Pune-based Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

The deal, one of the largest from the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) group, would mark PCBL's foray into global specialty segments of water treatment chemicals and oil & gas chemicals

psu, disinvestment, stake sale

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s PCBL (formerly Phillips Carbon Black Ltd) has approved the acquisition of Pune-based specialty chemicals company, Aquapharm Chemicals, for Rs 3,800 crore.

In a filing with the stock exchanges, PCBL said that the board of directors at its meeting held on November 28, 2023, in-principle approved the acquisition, directly or through one of its affiliates, of 212,172 shares of Aquapharm Chemicals Private Limited (ACPL), for an aggregate consideration of Rs 3,800 crores (subject to agreed adjustments) representing 100 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of ACPL.
The proposed transaction would be financed through a mix of internal accruals and external fundraise by the company and or its affiliates/associates.

The deal, one of the largest from the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) group, would mark PCBL’s foray into global specialty segments of water treatment chemicals and oil & gas chemicals. It is the first milestone in achieving the vision of creating a multi-platform global specialty chemical business portfolio, PCBL said, in its filing.

PCBL on Tuesday (today) executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with ACPL, Vimal V Mangwani, Dharmesh Mangwani, Nitin Raojibhai Desai, and other shareholders of ACPL, for undertaking the proposed transaction, the regulatory filing mentioned.

The transaction is subject to obtaining all necessary approvals and fulfilment of other customary conditions, as per the terms and conditions specified in the SPA.

The acquisition is expected to be completed within 2-3 months from the SPA execution subject to completion of the conditions precedent (including shareholders, lenders, Competition Commission of India, and other necessary third-party approvals), by the parties and in accordance with the other provisions of the SPA.

ACPL has manufacturing facilities in India, the United States, and Saudi Arabia. The overseas plants were being operated through subsidiaries. In FY23, ACPL recorded a total income of Rs 2,045 crore and EBITDA of Rs 417 crore.

PCBL, a leading player in the domestic carbon black industry, clocked in consolidated revenues of Rs 5,774.06 crore in FY23 and a profit of Rs 442.19 crore. The company has plants in Durgapur (West Bengal), Palej & Mundra (Gujarat), Kochi (Kerala), and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and the total installed capacity is about 7,70,000 MTPA.

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

