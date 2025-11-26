Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / PepsiCo brings Red Rock Deli gourmet chips to Indian snack market

PepsiCo brings Red Rock Deli gourmet chips to Indian snack market

Made with sunflower oil and created using three distinct advanced technologies -- Kettle Cooked, Baked and Popped -- the range blends exotic and globally inspired flavours

The brand's arrival comes at a time when India's snacking landscape is undergoing a marked transformation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PepsiCo India on Wednesday said it has expanded its snacking portfolio in the country with the launch of Red Rock Deli -- a gourmet chips brand.

Born in Australia and recognised worldwide for its gourmet-style chips, the brand enters the market with globally inspired exotic flavours now made and manufactured in India for Indian palates, the company said in a statement.

Made with sunflower oil and created using three distinct advanced technologies -- Kettle Cooked, Baked and Popped -- the range blends exotic and globally inspired flavours to offer an elevated snacking experience, it added.

The brand's arrival comes at a time when India's snacking landscape is undergoing a marked transformation, the company said.

 

"Today's urban consumers are seeking premium, chef-inspired snacks that feel both elevated and accessible. Introducing the brand in India is catering to this consumer shift toward richer textures, bolder ingredients, for intentional snacking moments," Saakshi Verma Menon, Chief Marketing Officer, Foods, PepsiCo India, said.

Available across leading quick commerce platforms, Red Rock Deli reflects PepsiCo India's continued focus on creating differentiated snacking experiences for a new generation of consumers, combining global inspiration with local relevance and a deep respect for taste innovation, the company stated.

As consumers move towards quality, experimentation and exploration, Red Rock Deli enters the market as a timely response to this evolving appetite, rooted in the company's legacy of innovation and consumer centricity, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

