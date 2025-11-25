Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 09:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple moves Delhi HC against CCI's power to levy fines on global turnover

In its plea, Apple is contesting amendments introduced in 2023 to Section 27(b) of the Competition Act, as well as the CCI's 2024 guidelines on determining monetary penalties

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela will hear the matter on Wednesday.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Global technology major Apple has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging recent changes to India’s competition law that permit the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to calculate penalties on the basis of a company’s "global turnover", Bar and Bench reported on Tuesday.
 
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela will hear the matter on Wednesday.
 
In its plea, the California-headquartered technology major is contesting amendments introduced in 2023 to Section 27(b) of the Competition Act, as well as the CCI’s 2024 guidelines on determining monetary penalties, reported Bar and Bench. It has named the Union government and the CCI as respondents. 
 
 
Under Section 27(b), the CCI may impose financial penalties of up to 10 per cent of the average turnover or income of the preceding three financial years if an enterprise or a group of enterprises is found to have abused its dominant position or engaged in anti-competitive practices.
 
The guidelines passed last year broadened the explanation for the section, making clear that “turnover” would be interpreted as global turnover, significantly expanding the potential financial exposure of multinational corporations operating in India.

