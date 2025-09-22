Monday, September 22, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / PepsiCo India enters millet snacks category with Kurkure Jowar Puffs

PepsiCo India enters millet snacks category with Kurkure Jowar Puffs

PepsiCo India has launched Kurkure Jowar Puffs in Rs 10 and Rs 20 packs, expanding into millet-based snacks with a focus on mindful snacking and traditional food choices

| Image: YouTube

The new product will be available across North, West and East India through modern and traditional retail, leading e-commerce platforms and quick-commerce apps | Image: YouTube

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PepsiCo India has entered the millet-based snacks category with the launch of Kurkure Jowar Puffs, priced at Rs 10 and Rs 20. The new product will be available across North, West and East India through modern and traditional retail, leading e-commerce platforms and quick-commerce apps.
 
“We are a brand loved by Indian consumers. So we are not positioning this as a premium innovation but ensuring it reaches larger audiences, making it accessible. The Rs 10 and Rs 20 packs are key price points for this launch, ensuring scale and sustainable play for Indian consumers,” Aastha Bhasin, director, marketing – Kurkure, PepsiCo India, told Business Standard.
 
 
She added that food and snacking habits changed significantly after Covid. “A lot of consumer needs evolved, with a growing sense of mindful snacking,” Bhasin said.
 
She also explained that another sustained trend post-Covid has been a return to traditional wisdom. “Consumers are looking back at their roots to find solutions in foods they have always wanted to consume,” she added.

Topics : PepsiCo millets Snacks

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

