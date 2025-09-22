Monday, September 22, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HC to hear Newslaundry plea against Centre's Adani case order on Sep 25

HC to hear Newslaundry plea against Centre's Adani case order on Sep 25

The petitioners said the plea was not on merit, since the trial court was already scheduled to hear the matter on September 23 against an interim order

adani

"This present petition is only on power of the government to enforce an order passed inter-parte between two private people where I am not..," the counsel said. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court would on September 25 consider the pleas of digital news platform Newslaundry and senior journalist Ravish Kumar challenging the Centre's purported direction asking digital news publishers to take down multiple reports and videos concerning Adani Group of Companies.

Justice Sachin Datta on Monday set the date after hearing the matter briefly.

The petitioners said the plea was not on merit, since the trial court was already scheduled to hear the matter on September 23 against an interim order.

"This present petition is only on power of the government to enforce an order passed inter-parte between two private people where I am not..," the counsel said.

 

Meanwhile, the counsel representing the central government, said the Centre "communicated" the order passed by the court, and did not pass any order.

A Delhi court on September 18 set aside an civil judge's order asking four journalists to take down alleged defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), saying the effect of removal of the articles by an ad interim ex parte order was "sweeping" and it had the "effect of decreeing the suit itself without a trial".

Acting on AEL's defamation complaint, the civil judge had directed 10 defendants, including the four journalists, to take down the contentious material, like articles and social media posts, already published on various platforms, including websites, within a stipulated period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Group

Adani Group posts ₹1.16 trillion market cap jump, biggest in 10 months

Injections, Injection syringe

Alkem launches pertuzumab biosimilar for breast cancer in India

Temasek

Temasek seeks to acquire minority stake in Nash Industries for $120-150 mn

Adani Group

Adani Group plans leverage cut, sees no dollar bond issue until 2027

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

ReNew Energy cuts solar module and cell prices as GST rates fall to 5%

Topics : Delhi High Court Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBallon d'Or 2025 GST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon