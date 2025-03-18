Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Petitions against Adani Green withdrawn as firm cancels Sri Lanka project

Petitions against Adani Green withdrawn as firm cancels Sri Lanka project

The withdrawal comes after the Attorney General filed a motion following Adani Green Energy's notification to the Board of Investment about its decision to cancel its wind energy projects

Last month, the Indian conglomerate announced its withdrawal from further engagement in the renewable wind energy project in Mannar and Pooneryn.

Five fundamental rights petitions filed against the Adani Green Energy projects in the northeastern region of Sri Lanka have been withdrawn by the petitioners.

The withdrawal comes after the Attorney General filed a motion following Adani Green Energy's notification to the Board of Investment about its decision to cancel its wind energy projects.

Fundamental rights petitions were filed in 2024 after the previous cabinet approved the project in May last year. The petitions pointed to the project's environmental hazards and the lack of transparency.

 

The Adani Group left the project after the new Sri Lankan government led by President Anura Kumar Dissanayake decided late in December to review the project and renegotiate the power purchase agreement.

The previous government-negotiated price of eight cents was considered too high, with the government aiming to bring it below six cents.

The National People's Power (NPP) government, in the run-up to the September presidential election, had vowed to annul the project. In late December, the new cabinet opted to renegotiate the purchasing price.

Speaking on Tuesday, the government spokesman Nalinda Jayathissa reiterated the government's insistence on lower unit prices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

