PFC pays Rs 462 cr final dividend for 2023-24 to govt; BHEL pays Rs 55 cr

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday said it has paid a final dividend of Rs 55 crore for 2023-24 to the government. To this effect, a cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17 per cent) held by the Government of India, was presented to H. D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel by K Sadashiv Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, a company statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The total dividend paid to the company's shareholders for 2023-24 amounted to over Rs 87 crore.



State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) also paid a final dividend of Rs 462 crore to the Government of India for 2023-24, a statement said on Wednesday.

PFC paid Rs 462 crore to the government and Rs 363 crore to other shareholders, totalling Rs 825 crore as the final dividend for 2023-24, the company said.

For 2023-24, PFC paid Rs 4,455 crore dividend, out of which Rs 2,495 crore, including the final dividend, was paid to the government against 55.99 per cent of shareholding.

This is the highest-ever dividend paid by PFC in any financial year.

During 2023-24, PFC earned its highest-ever profit after tax of Rs 14,367 crore.