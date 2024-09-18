Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Nazara Tech to raise Rs 900 crore; ups stake in Absolute Sports to 91%

Nazara Tech to raise Rs 900 crore; ups stake in Absolute Sports to 91%

The fresh capital will fuel the firm's strategic acquisitions and business expansion, and provide newer growth opportunities, a company statement said

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies on Wednesday said its board has approved a preferential equity issue to raise Rs 900 crore.
Nazara also announced increasing its stake in Absolute Sports to 91 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The fresh capital will fuel the firm's strategic acquisitions and business expansion, and provide newer growth opportunities, a company statement said.
"The preferential equity issue amounting to INR 900 crores will be placed with marquee investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, Junomoneta Finsol (an associate of Plutus Wealth), Think Investments, Discovery Investments, Mithun and Siddharth Sacheti, Cohesion Investments, Chartered Finance and Leasing, Ratnabali Investments and Aamara Capital, further strengthening Nazara's financial foundation for long-term expansion," it said.
 
Nazara acquired an additional 19.35 per cent stake in Absolute Sports, the parent company of Sportskeeda, for Rs 145.5 crores, with 50 per cent of the consideration paid in cash and the remaining amount in stock, it added.
With this increased stake, Nazara now owns a91 per cent stake in Absolute Sports.
" This Rs 900 crore fundraise will be instrumental in accelerating our growth across key segments. Additionally, increasing our stake to 91 per cent in Absolute Sports (Sportskeeda) reinforces our leadership in the sports media landscape," said Nitish Mittersain, CEO & Jt MD of Nazara Technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies

Nazara to acquire PokerBaazi parent Moonshine Technology for Rs 982 cr

online gaming digital gaming

Nazara Tech up 4%, hits 52-wk high on Rs 982-cr investment in 'PokerBaazi'

Gaming

Nazara Technologies up 6% on acquiring 15.86% stake in STAN for Rs 18.4 cr

D Sridhar Babu, Telangana IT Minister

Nazara Tech partners with Telangana govt for AI centre of excellence

Net gain: gaming and esports grow

Nazara Technologies shares surge 4% after signing MoU with Telangana Govt

Topics : Nazara Technologies fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon