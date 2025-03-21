Friday, March 21, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / PFCCL incorporates two special purpose vehicles for transmission systems

PFCCL incorporates two special purpose vehicles for transmission systems

NES NAVI Mumbai Transmission is for the transmission scheme of network expansion scheme in Maharashtra for providing supply to Data Centre Loads in Navi Mumbai

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) have been incorporated under PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) for the development of transmission systems, a BSE filing said on Friday.

NES Dharashiv Transmission has been incorporated for the transmission scheme for the development of a network expansion scheme in Maharashtra for evacuation of RE Power from Dharashiv, Beed district, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said in the filing.

NES NAVI Mumbai Transmission is for the transmission scheme of network expansion scheme in Maharashtra for providing supply to Data Centre Loads in Navi Mumbai. 

PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC.

 

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) has placed a Letter of Intent (LoI) dated January 17, 2025, appointing PFCCL as bid process coordinator (BPC) for the purpose of selection of transmission service providers (TSP) to establish the two transmission systems through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

The SPY has to be transferred to the successful bidder selected through an international competitive bidding process under tariff-based competitive bidding guidelines for transmission service issued by the Ministry of Power. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

