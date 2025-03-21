Friday, March 21, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Green hydrogen: RIL buys land, Adani Energy wins transmission order

Green hydrogen: RIL buys land, Adani Energy wins transmission order

NTPL (post-acquisition) on Friday entered into a share purchase agreement with WCL to acquire 74 per cent equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard (NSPL) for Rs 382.73 crore

Green hydrogen: RIL buys land, Adani Energy wins transmission order

NSPL is entitled to leasehold interest in about 138 acres (apart from the right to use foreshore land) near RIL’s Dahej manufacturing plant

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries on Friday announced a Rs 382 crore land deal to support its green hydrogen business. In a separate announcement, Adani Energy Solutions said it has won a Rs 2,800 crore order for power transmission for a green hydrogen project.
 
On Friday, RIL said its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) has acquired 100 per cent equity stake in Nauyaan Tradings Private Limited (NTPL) from Welspun Tradings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp Limited (WCL).
 
NTPL (post-acquisition) on Friday entered into a share purchase agreement with WCL to acquire 74 per cent equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard (NSPL) for Rs 382.73 crore. NSPL is entitled to leasehold interest in about 138 acres (apart from the right to use foreshore land) near RIL’s Dahej manufacturing plant.
 
 
“The land is proposed to be used for additional activities including, inter alia, setting up of salt handling, storage and brine preparation facilities; engineering fabrication of structures; and manufacturing of hydrogen electrolysers,” RIL said.
 
In a separate announcement, Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) said it has won a Rs 2,800 crore power transmission project in Gujarat, which will supply green electrons for manufacturing green hydrogen and green ammonia in Mundra, Gujarat.
 
The project involves upgrading the Navinal (Mundra) electrical substation by adding two large 765/400 kV transformers and connecting this substation to the Bhuj substation.
 
AESL said it won the project under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) mechanism and PFC Consulting Limited was the bid process coordinator. AESL noted this is the company’s sixth order win this financial year, taking its order book to approximately Rs 57,561 crore.
 

More From This Section

PremiumPiruz Khambatta, chairman of Rasna International

Rasna to foray into ready to drink segment, says chairman Piruz Khambatta

PepsiCo India and Coca-Cola India

Coke, Pepsi set to battle Campa with ₹10 no-sugar drinks in key markets

real estate

Signature Global acquires 8.39 acre land in Gurugram for Rs 282 crore

artificial intelligence

Snowflake, Nasscom to train 100,000 Indians in data, AI over two years

The shares of Ashok Leyland hit a new high of ~248.8, rallying 7 per cent on the BSE during Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes.

Breakfast meeting revives Ashok Leyland's stalled bus plant in Andhra

Topics : Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani hydrogen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon