Friday, March 21, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Coke, Pepsi set to battle Campa with ₹10 no-sugar drinks in key markets

Coke, Pepsi set to battle Campa with ₹10 no-sugar drinks in key markets

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have launched ₹10 packs for their diet and light beverages, including Thums Up X Force, Coke Zero, Sprite Zero, and Pepsi No-Sugar

PepsiCo India and Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo aim to sustain the pricing of their core brands without direct price cuts

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To compete with Reliance Consumer’s Campa, beverage majors Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are expanding their ‘no-sugar’ lineup. They are also leveraging the increasing demand for low-calorie drinks by introducing diet and light variants in smaller packs, priced at ₹10 across multiple brands.
 
Both companies have launched ₹10 packs for their diet and light beverages, including Thums Up X Force, Coke Zero, Sprite Zero, and Pepsi No-Sugar. Industry executives mention that this is the first time their Indian units have introduced diet and light drinks at this price point, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 

Strategic pricing  

By offering smaller packs at lower price points, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo aim to sustain the pricing of their core brands without direct price cuts. A senior industry expert noted that these multinational beverage companies are taking a cautious approach before deciding on broader pricing strategies, depending on how Campa expands its market presence, The Economic Times report mentioned.  
 
 
The news report quoted Sanjeev Agrawal, group chairman of MMG Group, which owns Coca-Cola’s franchisee bottler Moon Beverages, as saying that there is a growing consumer preference for low- and no-sugar beverages. To meet this demand, the brands have expanded their no-sugar offerings beyond Diet Coke to include Coke Zero, Sprite Zero, and Thums Up X Force in price points of ₹10, ₹20, and ₹30, with serving sizes of 250 ml and 500 ml.  
 

PepsiCo targets key markets  

PepsiCo has launched 200 ml no-sugar Pepsi bottles at ₹10, beginning with Andhra Pradesh, a major soft drink market. An executive familiar with the strategy stated that this move aims to challenge Campa and other regional brands. Campa made its debut in Andhra Pradesh in 2023, making it a key battleground for cola brands.  

Also Read

Coca Cola coke

Ready for more opportunities from Coca-Cola: Kandhari Global Beverages

PremiumPepsiCo India and Coca-Cola India

Pepsi hits back with 'Any Time' against Coca-Cola's 'Half Time' ad campaign

Coca Cola coke

Coca-Cola to sell North Gujarat bottling plant to Kandhari for Rs 2,000 cr

Sundeep Bajoria

Thums Up, Sprite likely to uncork Coca-Cola's $2 billion brand bottle

Coca Cola coke

Anti-US sentiment in West Bank boosts demand for alternative 'Chat Cola'

 
PepsiCo’s franchisee bottling partner CK Jaipuria Group operates in Andhra Pradesh, one of India’s largest markets for cola beverages. Retail audit data from NielsenIQ indicates that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together account for nearly 20 per cent of the country’s aerated drink sales.  
 

Challenges in profitability  

 
The news report quoted experts as saying that the ₹10 price point is not highly profitable. As a result, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are maintaining existing prices for their primary products while running consumer promotions and bundling deals in general trade and online platforms.  
 
According to industry estimates and NielsenIQ data, sales of low- and no-sugar drinks doubled last year, reaching ₹700-750 crore. PepsiCo’s no-sugar variants contributed 44.4 per cent to its total sales volume in 2024, a significant increase from 40.2 per cent the previous year, marking its fastest growth in India.  

More From This Section

real estate

Signature Global acquires 8.39 acre land in Gurugram for Rs 282 crore

Reliance Industries, RIL

DP World, Reliance Industries join hands for innovative rail solution

artificial intelligence

Snowflake, Nasscom to train 100,000 Indians in data, AI over two years

The shares of Ashok Leyland hit a new high of ~248.8, rallying 7 per cent on the BSE during Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes.

Breakfast meeting revives Ashok Leyland's stalled bus plant in Andhra

Bikanervala

Bikanervala to partner with Montana Group for expanding business in UK

Topics : Coca Cola PepsiCo Beverages BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon