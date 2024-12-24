Pharma Dept reprimands AbbVie Healthcare for unethical marketing practices

Taking action on an anonymous complaint, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) on Monday reprimanded AbbVie Healthcare India for violating ethical marketing practices under the new Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) by sponsoring foreign vacations for 30 doctors.
The department has also asked the Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to evaluate the liabilities of both the company and the doctors, and requested the National Medical Commission (NMC) to take action against the 30 doctors found to be in contravention of the code under appropriate regulations.
AbbVie Healthcare India, a subsidiary of US-based AbbVie Inc., is under scrutiny for spending nearly Rs 1.91 crore on travel tickets and hotel accommodations for healthcare professionals (HCPs) “for extravagant pleasure trips under the guise of conferences” such as the Aesthetics and Anti-ageing World Congress 2024, which violates the UCPMP.
This marks the first instance of a company being penalised for breaching the marketing practices code since its notification in March this year.
The code was introduced to regulate interactions between pharmaceutical companies and HCPs, categorising foreign trips, gifts, and inducements as unethical marketing practices.
Also Read
According to an official order dated December 23 by the DoP’s apex committee for pharma marketing practices, the company claimed that the trip was intended to enhance the HCPs' “knowledge” about popular anti-ageing products such as Botox and Juvederm.
The order also noted that the company justified its actions as a common industry practice, stating that it had a professional service agreement with these HCPs to compensate them for their services.
AbbVie’s arguments failed to satisfy the auditors from the apex committee, which rejected the claims.
“The agreements entered into by AbbVie do not clarify why such trained HCPs need to be provided with foreign travel to gain knowledge about simple procedures in medical aesthetics, such as the administration of Botox and Juvederm,” the committee stated in its order.
The DoP order also highlighted that AbbVie declined to consider remedial action, such as extending support to underprivileged patients receiving treatment in government hospitals, for an amount equivalent to the violations computed by the DoP’s audit team.
Following this, the apex committee decided to proceed with an official reprimand, directing the CBDT and NMC to assess the violations accordingly.