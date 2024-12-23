Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Google's proposed search result changes get thumbs up from EU airlines

Google's proposed search result changes get thumbs up from EU airlines

Google has announced a series of changes in search result formats in recent months following conflicting demands from price-comparison sites, hotels, airlines and small retailers

Google, Alphabet

Google is trying to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which prohibits it from favouring its own products. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alphabet's Google's proposed changes to its search results to comply with EU tech legislation has received the thumbs up from lobbying group Airlines for Europe whose members include Air France KLM and Lufthansa. 
Google has announced a series of changes in search result formats in recent months following conflicting demands from price-comparison sites, hotels, airlines and small retailers, with the latest tweaks announced last month. 
It is trying to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which prohibits it from favouring its own products and services on its platform or risk fines as much as 10 per cent of its global annual turnover. 
 
"In the spirit of finding a DMA-compliant solution in a timely fashion, the airline industry has shown it is willing to compromise," Airlines for Europe said in a letter to the European Commission dated Dec. 20 and seen by Reuters. 
The airline group expressed support for the horizontal layout for same sized boxes for airlines and comparison sites in search results as well as the colour blue to distinguish them from other elements. 

Also Read

Gemini

Google's Gemini new update enables users to directly query PDFs on mobile

google, google logo

Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai announces 10% job cuts in managerial roles

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Google releases second developer preview of Android 16: Check new features

Google

Google contract staff reach union deal banning keystroke monitoring

Image: Google

Google goes after OpenAI with Veo 2 video generation AI model: Details here

But it said prices displayed in search results should be the same in the graphic as those in the boxes. It also expressed concerns about Google's proposal for a purely indicative date rather than specific dates for consumers looking to book flights. 
"Characteristics such as dates are an integral part of the general search process of consumers looking for air travel and the switch to a purely indicative date will downgrade their experience significantly," the group. 
Google has said it may return to an old format of 10 blue links in search results that it used years ago if its rivals - such as airlines and price comparison sites - cannot agree on its proposals to comply with the DMA and not promote its own products.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

NTPC

NTPC to establish green hydrogen infrastructure in Odisha under MoU

Image via Shutterstock

USFDA restricts imports of certain Viatris drugs made at India facility

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

ReNew inks pact with Anzen to sell 300 MW operational solar asset in Raj

Razorpay rewards over 3k employees with Rs 1 lakh ESOPs on 10th anniversary

Razorpay rewards over 3k employees with Rs 1 lakh ESOPs on 10th anniversary

SEBI

Kalyani Investment pays Sebi Rs 1.12 cr to settle disclosure violation case

Topics : Google European Union airlines Google Alphabet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon