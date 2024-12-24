Business Standard

Razorpay announces ESOPs of Rs 1 lakh each for over 3,000 employees

Razorpay announces ESOPs of Rs 1 lakh each for over 3,000 employees

The payments fintech is currently in the process of reverse flipping from the United States (US) to India. The firm expects to complete the domicile shift sometime in 2025

Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of Razorpay

Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of Razorpay | photo: kamlesh pednekar

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Fintech unicorn Razorpay on Tuesday announced that it was offering employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) worth Rs 1 lakh each to all its existing employees to mark its one decade in operations.
 
At present, the Bengaluru-based company has an employee base of over 3,000. This translates into a total ESOP value of over Rs 30 crore.
 
The latest announcement comes over two years after the company announced an ESOP buyback worth $75 million for 650 employees. An ESOP refers to a share of the company offered to employees that can be encashed after a specific period at a set price.
 
 
The payments fintech is currently in the process of reverse flipping from the United States (US) to India. The firm expects to complete the domicile shift sometime in 2025, and plans to hit the bourses sometime around 2027 and 2028.
 
“The ESOP initiative is our way of ensuring every teammate shares in the success as we continue to innovate, simplify money movement, and create even greater value for businesses in India and beyond,” said Harshil Mathur, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Razorpay.

The firm claims to process payments for 80 out of 100 unicorns in the country.
 
“It is the culture of long-term thinking and value creation that drives us to recognise and reward our team’s hard work through initiatives like granting ESOPs to all employees. The next chapter promises even more, and I look forward to building it together with our Razors,” said Shashank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, Razorpay.
 
Razorpay was founded in 2014. At present, the firm records an annualised total payment volume (TPV) of $180 billion. 
 

Topics : Razorpay Esops ESOPs M&As United States

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

