close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Pharmaceutical firm Valiant Laboratories' IPO to open on September 27

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised to set up a manufacturing facility for speciality chemicals in Gujarat through its subsidiary -- Valiant Advanced Sciences Private Ltd

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing firm Valiant Laboratories has decided to launch its initial share sale for public subscription on September 27.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is an entirely fresh issuance of 1.08 crore equity shares with no offer for sale component, will be concluded on October 3, according to the red herring prospectus filed with Sebi on Friday.
Further, bidding for anchor investors will open on September 26.
Proceeds of the issue will be utilised to set up a manufacturing facility for speciality chemicals in Gujarat through its subsidiary -- Valiant Advanced Sciences Private Ltd. -- and to meet the working capital requirements of the subsidiary company.
Valiant Laboratories is an active pharmaceutical ingredient or bulk drug manufacturing company with its focus on manufacturing paracetamol, which is used in the treatment of headache, muscle ache, arthritis, backache, toothache, cold and fever.
The paracetamol API industry grew from Rs 2,200 crore in fiscal 2017 to Rs 3,900 crore in fiscal 2023 and going forward the industry is expected to clock a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5-7 per cent between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2027, largely driven by the demand from domestic formulation manufacturers as well as export.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in cough syrups

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Iron Mountain appoints Arvind Subramanian as executive VP, MD India

ANZ bank onboards HCLTech to drive digital workplace across 33 countries

Reliance Jio offers free prepaid plan for six months to iPhone 15 buyers

Suzlon Group secures 29.4 MW wind capacity order from BrightNight

SBI raises Rs 10,000 cr via infrastructure bonds at 7.49%

Unistone Capital Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. Equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO activity IPO India IPO market ipo filing pharmaceutical firms

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon